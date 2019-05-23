Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $10.01 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stock

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 245,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,968,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 307,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,804,575. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

