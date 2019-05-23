TrueUSD Market Cap Reaches $241.63 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013039 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay and HitBTC. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $241.63 million and $218.07 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00403441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.01 or 0.01304168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00147516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004409 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 241,667,939 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Upbit, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Bitso, HitBTC, Koinex, IDEX, Bittrex, Binance, Kuna, Crex24, HBUS, WazirX, Zebpay and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

