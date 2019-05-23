Truegame Reaches Market Cap of $828,146.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $828,146.00 and approximately $52,908.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00409601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.01302220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00144434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016932 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

