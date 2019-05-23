Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) Senior Officer Dale Robert Maclean Acquires 38,000 Shares

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Senior Officer Dale Robert Maclean purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,722.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 416,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,037,087.84.

Dale Robert Maclean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Dale Robert Maclean purchased 3,500 shares of Tree Island Steel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,875.00.

Tree Island Steel stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.88 and a 52-week high of C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 million and a PE ratio of 178.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.18.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.219999992816327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tree Island Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

