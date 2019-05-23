Travelport Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TVPT)

Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,329% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

NYSE:TVPT opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Travelport Worldwide has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $588.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVPT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelport Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 608,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 433,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,026,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after buying an additional 86,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelport Worldwide by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 560,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 171,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers, such as airlines, hotel chains, and car rental companies with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

