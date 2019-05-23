TransGlobe Energy (TGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.03

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 44951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.6000000607595 earnings per share for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

