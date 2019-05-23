Traders Buy Large Volume of Grand Canyon Education Put Options (LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 978 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,360% compared to the average daily volume of 67 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $4,716,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,029,420.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $229,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,365. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,492 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,677,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,620,000 after purchasing an additional 616,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,745,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,924,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy Large Volume of Grand Canyon Education Put Options (LOPE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/traders-buy-large-volume-of-grand-canyon-education-put-options-lope.html.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.