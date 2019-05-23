Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,955 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,936% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 107,870.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

