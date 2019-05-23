Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 68,150 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,150 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,012,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185,120 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 342.2% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,439,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,000 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,229,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 251,297 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5,623.2% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,134,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,747,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 956,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,199. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

