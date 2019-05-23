Tiaa Fsb Has $41.66 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,477 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,907,043,000 after buying an additional 288,199 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.84.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.05. 65,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,401. The stock has a market cap of $236.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,115,574.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,930 shares of company stock worth $6,746,683. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

