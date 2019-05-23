The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 193,207 shares during the period. The Western Union accounts for about 1.0% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 81,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

