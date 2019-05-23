The Medicines (MDCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Medicines Company reported mixed Q1 results wherein loss was narrower than expected but sales missed estimates. The company's pipeline boasts a potential blockbuster candidate, inclisiran, being developed for hypercholesterolemia. Moreover, the company implemented a workforce lay-off last year for better alignment of its cost and structure. We are also encouraged by The Medicines Co.’s divestiture of marketed products to focus on inclisiran. This will optimize its capital structure and enhance its liquidity position. However, with divestment of its marketed products, it has become all the more necessary for the company to successfully develop and bring in new products to the market for growth. Any regulatory setback will weigh heavily on the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

MDCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of MDCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,229. The Medicines has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.36.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Medicines will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Medicines news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $2,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $14,606,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,264,100 shares of company stock valued at $37,093,011 in the last three months. 10.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in The Medicines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,290,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,869,000 after buying an additional 685,762 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in The Medicines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 520,728 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,814,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,611,000 after acquiring an additional 299,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 763,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 168,802 shares during the period.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

