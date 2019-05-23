The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.49

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 2053520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 272,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

