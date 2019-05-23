The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

HCKT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 104,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $485.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $22.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 56.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,399,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

