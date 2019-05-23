Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 87,831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 172,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.88 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,824. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

