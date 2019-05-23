TD Asset Management Inc. Has $40.04 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $40,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,282,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,348,000 after buying an additional 4,586,258 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,893,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,701,000 after buying an additional 3,139,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,539,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 2,632,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,689,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,245,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,318,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares during the period. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Standpoint Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 54,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/td-asset-management-inc-has-40-04-million-holdings-in-wheaton-precious-metals-corp-wpm.html.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.