TD Asset Management Inc. Has $32.12 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $32,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,662,148,000 after purchasing an additional 584,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,683,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,951,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after purchasing an additional 438,632 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,597,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63,019 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares in the company, valued at $705,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,885 shares of company stock worth $1,955,499. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.90. 69,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,327. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

