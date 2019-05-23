Tata Motors (TTM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.10. Tata Motors shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 1331164 shares.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. Bank of America lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,170,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after buying an additional 5,842,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,924,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 175,993 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/tata-motors-ttm-shares-gap-up-following-earnings-beat.html.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.