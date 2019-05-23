Target (TGT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.84. Target also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.75-6.05 EPS.

Target stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a mkt perform rating on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

