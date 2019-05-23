Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 375,358 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,982,316.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Asso Blackstone bought 223,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,468.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,973,906 shares of company stock valued at $47,613,357 and sold 46,405,689 shares valued at $488,446,299. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,100. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Tallgrass Energy has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.93%.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

