T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Scott B. David sold 45,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $4,867,329.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,054,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,340. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $103.16. 32,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,556. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

