T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Shares Gap Up to $78.29

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.71, but opened at $78.29. T-Mobile Us shares last traded at $77.87, with a volume of 248751 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC set a $80.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,982,709.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,406,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,471,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

