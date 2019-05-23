T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 623.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,742 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. CWM LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC set a $80.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $350,682.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,709.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 51,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,312. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

