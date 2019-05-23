Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $94,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,936 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,722,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $205,979.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,218 shares of company stock worth $1,964,916. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 69,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,208. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. CIBC raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

