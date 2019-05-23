SwiftCash (SWIFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,279.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $302,193.00 and $1,279.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 87,920,358 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,927 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

