SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE VNO opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.78). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $534.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

