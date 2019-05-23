Sunrun (RUN) Trading Down 7.5%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 1,573,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,152,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $59,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,460,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,856,183.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 766,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $12,458,428.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,350,364 shares of company stock valued at $21,708,842 and sold 400,603 shares valued at $6,521,168. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,946,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $16,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,019,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 701,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,664,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,351,000 after buying an additional 618,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

