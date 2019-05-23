SunPower (SPWR) Shares Down 5%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.73. 1,689,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,755,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on SunPower and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.

Get SunPower alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.32.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $348.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 33,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $265,175.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,464.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $65,906.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $65,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,034 shares of company stock worth $588,421. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 1,093.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 76.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 49.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 322,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 107,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/sunpower-spwr-shares-down-5.html.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.