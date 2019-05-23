Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Receives $14.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.91 million, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,916.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 133,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

