Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) CAO Julie R. Markwood Sells 1,500 Shares

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) CAO Julie R. Markwood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,185 shares in the company, valued at $81,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,394. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $328.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 520.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/summit-financial-group-inc-smmf-cao-julie-r-markwood-sells-1500-shares.html.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.