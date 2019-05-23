Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $895,000 Position in Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 11,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.26. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

