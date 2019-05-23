Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $712,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $33.05. 94,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,345. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $712,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-has-712000-position-in-franklin-resources-inc-ben.html.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.