Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RFEM. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

RFEM traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

