Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $211,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $222,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $214,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 7,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,365. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Yext by 87.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

