Stephens Inc. AR Has $399,000 Position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (FTAI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,205 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 6.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 18,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,959. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $124.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $19.00 target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stephens Inc. AR Has $399,000 Position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (FTAI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/stephens-inc-ar-has-399000-position-in-fortress-transprtn-and-infr-investrs-llc-ftai.html.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.