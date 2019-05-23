Stein Mart (SMRT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Stein Mart stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Stein Mart has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.
Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.46 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%.
Stein Mart Company Profile
Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.