Stein Mart (SMRT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Stein Mart stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Stein Mart has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.46 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stein Mart stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stein Mart as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

