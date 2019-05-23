State Street Corp (STT) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 673,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up approximately 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $44,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in State Street by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,870,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in State Street by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,648,000 after acquiring an additional 910,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,904 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in State Street by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,200,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,975,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,537 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $59.50 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

