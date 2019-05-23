State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (KEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.78 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $419,200.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $178,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,423. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

