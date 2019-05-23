Sse Plc (SSE) Increases Dividend to GBX 68.20 Per Share

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,001 ($13.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.51. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,026.50 ($13.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,449.50 ($18.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,225 ($16.01)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,370 ($17.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,225.83 ($16.02).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

