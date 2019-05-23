SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period.

GWX stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

