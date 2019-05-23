SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,046,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 938,559 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,443,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,788,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK opened at $107.69 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $108.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-high-yield-bond-etf-jnk-shares-sold-by-pfg-advisors.html.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.