Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 97,200 Shares of DHI Group Inc (DHX)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 781,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,958 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 221,912 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHI Group alerts:

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $64,658. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHX opened at $3.64 on Thursday. DHI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.83.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). DHI Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/spark-investment-management-llc-sells-97200-shares-of-dhi-group-inc-dhx.html.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.