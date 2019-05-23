Southern (SO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern Company is one of the largest and best-managed electric utility holding companies in the United States, dominating the power business across the southeastern region. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, it is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years through long-term power contracts. Additionally, SO's $12 billion AGL Resources buy has significantly increased its customer base and diversified offerings. Investors have also welcomed the U.S. federal government's approval of $3.7 billion in loan guarantees for the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia. While providing substantial support and encouragement in the completion of the troubled nuclear project, the aid will help the utility reduce its financing costs. Sporting a low beta – translating into less volatility – and a reasonable valuation, Southern Company is seen as an attractive investment.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Southern and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. reissued a sell rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.23.

SO stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.21. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southern will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, Director Henry A. Clark III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $952,911.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,035 shares of company stock worth $13,920,112 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Southern by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

