Southern Co (SO) Position Reduced by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Southern by 15.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 18,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

NYSE SO opened at $54.30 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $11,975,035.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,533.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,112. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Southern Co (SO) Position Reduced by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/southern-co-so-position-reduced-by-mraz-amerine-associates-inc.html.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.