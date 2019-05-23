Smart Sand Inc (SND) Position Raised by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 53.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,822 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SND. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Smart Sand Inc has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.04.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $51.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

