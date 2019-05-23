Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Director Sells $358,220.56 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sirius XM by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

