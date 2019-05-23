SingularDTV Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.13 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Liqui and HitBTC. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00407232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.01317189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00148523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004389 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, OKEx, Livecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

