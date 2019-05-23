ShowHand (HAND) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. ShowHand has a market cap of $61,825.00 and approximately $25,493.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. In the last week, ShowHand has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00410422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.01307858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00146308 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004396 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

