Short Interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) Rises By 3.0%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,382,767 shares, an increase of 3.0% from the April 15th total of 21,721,561 shares. Currently, 22.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.20.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

