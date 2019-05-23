Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Issues Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Shares of SCVL opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $483.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.76. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 482.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 327,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 270,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 213,506 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 639,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 132,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Issues Earnings Results” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/shoe-carnival-scvl-issues-earnings-results.html.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.